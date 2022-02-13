Matt Gay start/sit advice: Fantasy outlook for Rams K in Super Bowl 56 for DFS, playoff fantasy football

Los Angeles Rams kicker Matt Gay had a pretty good night in the NFC Championship game. Against the 49ers, he made two of three field goals and added another two extra point kicks to help push the Rams to the Super Bowl. With the big game at hand, can Gay be an asset for fantasy football lineups?

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams K Matt Gay, $5,700/$3,800

Gay has five field goals in his last two games, but he’s also missed a kick in each of those contests. On the season, he’s got a 90 percent success rate on his three-point attempts. Kicking for the Rams can be a bit of a feast or famine affair. The high-powered offense often leaves the kicker with nothing but a handful of extra point attempts.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Gay is definitely option B after Bengals kicker Evan McPherson, but he should be good for a few points in this one.