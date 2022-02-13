Joe Burrow start/sit advice: Fantasy outlook for Bengals QB in Super Bowl 56 for DFS, playoff fantasy football

They did it. The Cincinnati Bengals are heading to the Super Bowl for the first time in 33 years. They’ve only made it to the big game twice: once in 1982, and again in 1989. They lost to the San Francisco 49ers on both occasions. Now, after an incredible 27-24 comeback win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game on Sunday, Cincinnati will return to the Super Bowl and face off against the Los Angeles Rams.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals QB Joe Burrow, $15,900/$10,600

After going down 21-3 in the second quarter against the Chiefs, Joe Burrow and the Bengals mounted an impressive comeback that saw Cincinnati take a three-point lead with about six minutes left in the fourth quarter. KC grabbed a field goal to tie it up at 24 each in the last play of regulation time, but an Evan McPherson field goal in overtime sealed the deal as the Bengals went on to win 27-24.

Burrow completed 23 of his 38 passes for 250 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. The offense had a pretty muddy start, but the second half saw Burrow lead the Bengals to three touchdowns in just four possessions. Burrow is looking to cap off his incredible post season run with a first-ever championship for Cincinnati.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

You essentially have two QB choices in this game, for obvious reasons: Matt Stafford at $16,200/$10,800 or Joe Burrow at $15,900/$10,600. Both are clearly similarly priced, and both should bring in some solid performances. Burrow is worth the price tag, even though he had a couple of slower weeks recently where he brought in less than 20 fantasy points in DraftKings DFS.

Expect Burrow to put on a solid performance as he’s proven he’s capable of. Stafford might be a little more consistent, but Burrow is slightly cheaper and should still get you a floor of at least 20 DFS points.