Joe Mixon start/sit advice: Fantasy outlook for Bengals RB in Super Bowl 56 for DFS, playoff fantasy football

The Cincinnati Bengals have advanced to their first Super Bowl in over 30 years, as they mounted a huge comeback against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game on Sunday. An Evan McPherson field goal in overtime sealed the deal, as the Bengals finished off the Chiefs with a 27-24 win. They’ll now take on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, February 13th.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals RB Joe Mixon, $14,400/$9,600

Mixon ran the ball 21 times for 88 yards in the win over the Chiefs, while also catching all three of his targets for another 27 yards. He brought in 14.5 points in DraftKings DFS, which is several notches below his season-long average of 18.2 FPPG. His best fantasy performance came in Week 12 against the Steelers when he turned in 35.3 fantasy points, so it’s clear that he has a relatively high ceiling. While he was the only Cincinnati running back to get carry the ball in the win, his 88 yards was his highest total since that Week 12 game, when he rushed for 165 yards. It’s his second game in a row combining for over 100 yards, putting him in good form heading into the championship game against the Rams.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Honestly, Mixon is going to be the best backfield pick for any fantasy lineup in this game. Neither Cam Akers nor Sony Michel from the Rams have brought in numbers anywhere close to Mixon’s in recent weeks, making Joe Mixon your best option as far as running backs go.