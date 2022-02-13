Samaje Perine start/sit advice: Fantasy outlook for Bengals RB in Super Bowl 56 for DFS, playoff fantasy football

The Cincinnati Bengals eliminated the Kansas City Chiefs from the playoffs with a 27-24 win in the AFC Championship game on Sunday. It didn’t look good at first as the Bengals trailed 21-3 in the first half, but a second-half comeback and an overtime field goal from Evan McPherson sealed the deal, sending the Bengals to their first Super Bowl since 1989. They’ll take on the NFC Champion Los Angeles Rams.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals RB Samaje Perine, $3,600/$2,400

Samaje Perine went his second straight game without a carry, but he caught three of his four targets for 43 yards and a touchdown. It was by far his best performance since Week 7, and it marks just the third time this season that he’s brought in double-digit fantasy points in a single game. Perine’s lone touchdown was the first on the day for the Bengals, coming late in the first half off a 41-yard screen pass. It was his second receiving score of the season and his third touchdown overall.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Perine likely won’t see a big role in the Super Bowl as most of the rushing action will be focused on fellow RB Joe Mixon. His salary is down at $3,600/$2,400 for a reason — he hasn’t scored more than three fantasy points since Week 15 against the Broncos. Mixon was the only running back to see any touches on the ground, so don’t count on Perine to move the fantasy needle much on February 13th.