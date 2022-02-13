Chris Evans start/sit advice: Fantasy outlook for Bengals RB in Super Bowl 56 for DFS, playoff fantasy football

The Cincinnati Bengals knocked off the Kansas City Chiefs with a 27-24 overtime win in the AFC Championship game Sunday. The win sends the Bengals to the Super Bowl for the first time in over 30 years, marking their third appearance in the big game overall. Their previous two appearances were in 1982 and 1989, both resulting in losses to the San Francisco 49ers. Now they’ll turn their focus to Super Bowl LVI, where they’ll take on the NFC Champion Los Angeles Rams.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals RB Chris Evans, $600/$400

Evans didn’t see any offensive snaps in the win over the Chiefs as all the carries went to fellow running back Joe Mixon on the day. He’s only brought in double-digit fantasy points twice this season but otherwise hasn’t been a consistent performer as he falls third down the depth chart in the Cincinnati backfield, behind Mixon and Samaje Perine. Evans has some impact on special teams, but his output is generally very minimal and won’t move the needle fantasy-wise much at all.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Evans shouldn’t be on the fantasy radar at all, as he’s averaged just three fantasy points per game all season long at DraftKings. Joe Mixon should be the go-to running back for this matchup, as the Rams backfield doesn’t compare much to Mixon’s fantasy output.