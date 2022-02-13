Ja’Marr Chase start/sit advice: Fantasy outlook for Bengals wr in Super Bowl 56 for DFS, playoff fantasy football

One week after setting the postseason record for receiving yardage by a rookie, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has the chance to add to those totals in a Super Bowl matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase, $15,600/$10,400

Chase had six catches on nine targets for 54 yards and a touchdown last week against the Chiefs. That was his first score of the postseason. In the two games prior to that one, he topped 100 yards against the Raiders and Titans. What’s interesting about his performance against the Titans is that Tennessee had quarterback Joe Burrow on the run constantly, sacking him nine times, and Chase still managed big totals. The Rams will no doubt have a similar game plan with Aaron Donald and their defensive line. On the other hand, Chase can expect to see plenty of coverage from Jalen Ramsey.

Still, it’s hard to fade someone as good as Chase, no matter the matchup. He’s going to be a popular pick, especially stacked with Burrow in DFS lineups.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

It might be worth finding another option over Chase in a captain spot for showdown contests. But even in those, he’s going to be a solid choice for one of the other lineup spots. Big players show up when their team needs them, and that makes Chase hard to overlook in any fantasy lineup for the Super Bowl.