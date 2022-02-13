Tee Higgins start/sit advice: Fantasy outlook for Bengals WR in Super Bowl 56 for DFS, playoff fantasy football

After a quiet game in the opening round of the postseason, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins has come on strong lately, helping propel his team past the Titans and the Chiefs all the way to the big game. For anyone planning out their fantasy football lineups for the Super Bowl, Higgins is going to get a lot of attention, rightfully so.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Tee Higgins, $11,400/$7,600

With teams paying extra attention to rookie receiver Ja’Marr Chase, Higgins has filled the void nicely. That was on full display last week against the Chiefs. With Chase covered and pressure on quarterback Joe Burrow, he was consistently able to find Higgins to keep the chains moving. There’s no reason to think the Super Bowl won’t follow a similar script, especially with the Rams fearsome pass rush.

The Rams have a little better defense than anything the Bengals have seen in the playoffs so far, meaning that they have a secondary capable of covering more than one receiver. Still, Higgins is a good bet to see lots of quick passes with defenders coming toward Burrow.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Higgins is a great option this week in fantasy lineups, and a relative bargain compared to the bigger names at the receiver position playing in this one.