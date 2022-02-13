Tyler Boyd start/sit advice: Fantasy outlook for Bengals WR in Super Bowl 56 for DFS, playoff fantasy football

If you’re still wondering how in the heck the Cincinnati Bengals made it to the Super Bowl this year, look no further than their passing game. While wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins have been the biggest producers for them, Tyler Boyd’s played an important role out of the slot. However, his production has tailed off during the playoffs, and he’s not looking like a great option for fantasy lineups in the Super Bowl.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals Tyler Boyd Player, $8,100/$5,400

Boyd hasn’t had more than 20 yards in each of the Bengals’ last two games. He had 26 yards in their Wild Card round win over the Raiders, catching a touchdown in that one too. One issue is that the Bengals are giving more of those throws to tight end CJ Uzomah. He’s hurt at the moment, suffering an injury last week against the Chiefs, but it’s looking like he’ll be able to play in the Super Bowl.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

It’s hard to recommend Boyd given his postseason performance so far. However, if Uzomah can’t play, or if he’s limited by his injury, that could make Boyd worth a risk in a few lineups. Just keep an eye on the news leading up to the game.