CJ Uzomah start/sit advice: Fantasy outlook for Bengals TE in Super Bowl 56 for DFS, playoff fantasy football

Super Bowl 56 comes to you live on Sunday, February 13th as the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California is set for 6:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on NBC. Even with the game bringing its own excitement, don’t forget to set your DFS lineup for this weekend. Here, we discuss if you should throw CJ Uzomah into your lineup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah, $6,600/$4,400

At one point, it seemed like Uzomah may have torn his ACL in the AFC Championship game, but it appears that his injury wasn’t that bad. His knee injury did keep him limited throughout the week, but he was able to log full participation in practice on Friday. Barring any setbacks pregame, Uzomah should be expected to play in the Super Bowl.

With teammates like Joe Mixon, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd it is hard to stand out and make sure that you get yours in the offense. Uzomah will randomly find the endzone, but he isn’t used consistently in the offense.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

For your Super Bowl lineups, you can certainly try the dart throw for Uzomah, but if you are hoping for more consistent production in your lineup, avoid Uzomah. Personally, I would sit him.