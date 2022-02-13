Drew Sample start/sit advice: Fantasy outlook for Bengals TE in Super Bowl 56 for DFS, playoff fantasy football

Super Bowl 56 comes to you live on Sunday, February 13th as the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California is set for 6:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on NBC. Don’t let it get lost in the shuffle of Super Bowl Sunday, and remember to set your DFS lineup! Here we discuss, Bengals backup quarterback Drew Sample.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals TE Drew Sample, $6,300/$4,200

Sample had a little uptick in hope as CJ Uzomah was dealing with a knee injury. While it appeared that Uzomah may have torn a ligament in his knee initially, apparently the injury wasn’t nearly as severe. Uzomah was limited in practice all week but was able to be a full participant on Friday.

For Sample, if Uzomah doesn’t suffer any setbacks and is able to play in the game on Sunday, Sample will be relegated back to the bench or as a blocker. If Uzomah isn’t able to go or tweaks something pregame, Sample will get an uptick in usage. With teammates like Joe Mixon, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd it is hard to be relevant with anything short of a touchdown.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SAmple would be a dart-throw prayer for your lineup as you would be fingers crossed for a random touchdown. With the other mouths to feed on the offense, I don’t think he gets in the endzone whether Uzomah is active or not. Look elsewhere.