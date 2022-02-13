Bengals D/ST start/sit advice: Fantasy outlook for Bengals defense in Super Bowl 56 for DFS, playoff fantasy football

Throughout the regular season, the Cincinnati Bengals defense probably wasn’t on your fantasy football radar. And quarterback Joe Burrow and the offense getting so much attention throughout the playoffs so far, it’s easy to overlook the contributions on the other side of the field. Cincinnati’s D/ST has done well for itself through the postseason so far, but what about their fantasy outlook for the Super Bowl?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals D/ST $4,800/$3,200

During the regular season, the Bengals averaged 6.6 points per game in DraftKings leagues. It was kind of a roller coaster to get that average too. But through the playoffs, they’ve been a nice addition to fantasy lineups. They’ve certainly been consistent. In three post-season games so far, they’ve scored eight points in each outing. That was nine more points than they had against the Chiefs when they played them in Week 17.

But the Rams look like a tough matchup, and the defense can’t count on the offense controlling the clock in this one. One thing that’s been key for the Bengals throughout the playoffs is their ability to get sacks and interceptions. They picked off Patrick Mahomes twice last week and sacked him four times. They have six picks in three playoff games so far and eight sacks. Plagued with interceptions late in the season, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has only thrown one in three postseason games.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Rams defense is a better pick for the Super Bowl, in terms of fantasy.