Evan McPherson start/sit advice: Fantasy outlook for Bengals K in Super Bowl 56 for DFS, playoff fantasy football

All eyes have been on Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals offense as the team’s taken it’s incredible playoff run all the way to the Super Bowl. But a big part of their success has come from their kicker, Evan McPherson, who’s about as close as it gets to a must-start player on fantasy football lineups.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals K Evan McPherson $6,000/$4,00

McPherson nailed four field goals on four attempts in the AFC Championship game against the Chiefs, including a 52-yarder. He had two field goals over 50 yards in the game before that one, and he’s batting 1.000 in all three playoff games when it comes to three-pointers. He’s kicked four field goals in each of the Bengals postseason games. He’s had at least 15 fantasy points in DraftKings leagues in all three postseason games.

The key here is for the Bengals to keep the game close enough to make field goals a viable scoring option. That’s not going to be easy against this Rams defense. However, he’s clearly the best kicker in this game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start McPherson.