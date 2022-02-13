Kendall Blanton start/sit advice: Fantasy outlook for Rams TE in Super Bowl 56 for DFS, playoff fantasy football

Super Bowl 56 comes to you live on Sunday, February 13th as the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California is set for 6:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on NBC. Rams tight end Tyler Higbee has been ruled out for the game which will elevate Kendall Blanton to starting tight end. Should he be in your DFS lineup for the big game?

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams TE Kendall Blanton, $6,900/$4,600

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford loves airing out the ball and spreading the ball around to his receivers. Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr. have been huge beneficiaries from the arm of Stafford, but Higbee always seemed to be the odd man out. Now, Higbee is out and Blanton is looking like the starting tight end.

Higbee would have been a dart throw himself just because Stafford liked to rely a lot more on Kupp or OBJ, especially in the redzone. Blaton may be able to help the Rams down the field, but I don’t think he is going to amount to more than a few receptions and some yardage.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Hopefully, this doesn’t end up on Freezing Cold Takes, but we have seen Higbee miss action in the regular season and neither of the backup tight ends were able to do anything. While it was a small sample size, I don’t see Stafford putting the pressure onto a receiver he isn’t as comfortable with during the Super Bowl. But in the end, Blanton is hard to pass on if you need the salary savings.