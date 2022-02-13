GPP fades for Rams vs. Bengals in Super Bowl 56

Winning tournaments takes some luck, but you have to set yourself up for that luck to work out to a big payday. In smaller slates like these during the playoffs, predicting rostership percentages for each player and then fading the correct higher percentage players is key to winning.

Fading a player in GPPs (tournaments) doesn’t mean you don’t play him at all, but it can mean playing him on 20 percent of your lineups versus 80 percent. You can go full contrarian if you want, but hedging into the perfect lineup is fine as well.

On Sunday night, we have the Los Angeles Rams taking on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium. The total for the game is set at 48.5, with the Rams currently set as 4.5-point favorites over the Bengals.

Rams vs. Bengals: DFS fades for Super Bowl LVI

Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals ($7600)

Higgins is one of the more logical DFS fades, especially if people want to save salary and not roster standout rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. The second-year receiver had 19.3 fantasy points (six receptions for 103 yards) in the AFC title game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

After being held to only two fantasy points in the wildcard round, Higgins is averaging 17.9 fantasy points per game in his last two games. Based off that alone, people will be looking to add Higgins at $7600 for a flex spot.

Cam Akers, RB, Rams ($6,400)

Akers could be a potential fade for Super Bowl Sunday as he’s almost $3,000-plus cheaper than Joe Mixon. The second-year running back has seen the lion share of carries for Los Angeles since he made his regular-season debut in Week 18.

The young running back is dealing with a shoulder injury that may be a cause for concern, but it seems as if he will still play. Between the two starting running backs for each team, Mixon has been the more impressive option. Akers scored 7.8 and 6.0 fantasy points in his last two playoff games, which is a far cry from wild card weekend (10.5 fantasy points).

Evan McPherson, K, Bengals ($4,000)

McPherson will likely be a go-to option for many DFS players in tournaments for Super Bowl Sunday. The rookie kicker has been perfect on field goals made in the playoffs (12-12) and a double-digit scoring machine.

Along those same lines, it would not be surprised to see him having a higher rostership than some offensive players. Instead of putting McPherson into your DFS lineup, the best option might be the Rams’ defense ($3,400), which should be able to get pressure on Joe Burrow.