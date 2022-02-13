RB-D/ST stacks to consider for Super Bowl 56

Stacking running backs with a defense/special teams can be a fruitful fantasy option, as teams who get out to a big lead may elect to attempt to shorten the game by running the ball more. A big lead can also lead to opposing teams elevating their passing output to try to catch up, which can create more opportunities for sacks and turnovers.

Here are some RB-DST stacks that fantasy managers can consider to gains some traction in their Super Bowl LVI lineups, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 13th.

Joe Mixon ($14,000) & Bengals D/ST ($4,800)

It initially seems like a risky proposition to start Mixon against a ferocious Rams front seven, but consider the fact that he was one of the best red zone running backs in the league this year. 11 of his 13 rushing touchdowns came inside the 20 this year and he also caught a pair of scores in that space as well. If the Bengals make it deep inside Rams territory, odds are that they’ll try to get the ball into Mixon’s hands and that increases his value as a DFS option.

On the other side, the Bengals’ defense has an opportunity to produce some takeaways. While Matthew Stafford has been money in connecting with Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr., he hasn’t been infallible. Stafford has thrown nine interceptions in his last seven outings and there’s a good shot that he could cough up a pick or two on Sunday.

Cam Akers ($9,600) & Rams D/ST ($5,100)

This isn’t the greatest proposition to start Akers considering that the strength of Rams’ offense is through its aerial attack. However, Akers has gotten plenty of burn since returning from his Achilles injury in Week 18. The tailback has tallied a team-high 54 carries throughout the postseason and is bound to get a hefty load again on Sunday. Perhaps on the biggest stage of the Super Bowl, he can break one off and find the end zone to boost his fantasy numbers.

And he’ll have a chance to get more carries if the Rams’ defense does its part and helps them build a lead. They’re staring down a matchup with the dynamic trio of Mixon, Joe Burrow, and Ja’Marr Chase, but will have a sizeable advantage when their monster defensive fronts goes face-to-face with the Bengals’ weak offensive line. That’s what makes this particular stack so appealing for Sunday.