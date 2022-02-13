QB/WR stacks to consider for Super Bowl 56

The concept behind stacking a QB with his WR is simple; both players benefit from each completion, doubling the benefit of that play for your fantasy lineup. Intro about game, concept

Here are some QB-WR stacks that fantasy managers can consider to gains some traction in their Super Bowl LVI lineups, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 13th.

Matthew Stafford ($10,800) & Cooper Kupp ($11,600)

The obvious choices are obvious for a reason, right? Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp’s been a monster all season, carrying that right through to the playoffs. He’s Stafford’s main target in the passing game, and it’s not particularly close. In the NFC Championship, Kupp had 11 catches on 14 targets for 142 yards and a pair of touchdowns, racking up 40 points in DraftKings leagues. He posted 35.3 points the week before that. He’s only had less than 20 fantasy points in a game once in his last nine outings. The Bengals did a pretty good job of taking Tyreek Hill off the board last week against the Chiefs, but that’s a more difficult task when it comes to trying to defend this Rams offense as a group.

Joe Burrow ($10,600) & Ja’Marr Chase ($10,400)

After Cupp, Chase has the highest ceiling of any receiver in this game. He had a relatively quiet game against the Chiefs in his last outing catching six passes for 54 yards and a touchdown. He still managed to post 17.7 points in DK leagues. All it takes is a play or two for this pair to post big numbers.

Joe Burrow ($10,600) & Tee Higgins ($7,600)

You can make the argument that this is a better stack for the Bengals than the one with Chase. It certainly was in the AFC Championship game against the Chiefs. With Chase getting extra attention from the Kansas City defense, Higgins was Burrow’s go-to, getting lots of love on crossing routes to keep the chains moving. He had six catches on 10 targets in that game for 103 yards. Obviously, Chase has a much higher ceiling, but look for Higgins to take a lot of quick passes with the Rams pressuring Burrow.

Matthew Stafford ($10,800) & Odell Beckham ($8,400)

When Kupp’s getting extra attention, as he’s likely to get in the Super Bowl, Beckham’s been a lifeline for Stafford. Beckham caught nine passes on 11 targets against the 49ers in the NFC Championship game for 113 yards, and that was with Kupp having a monster day himself.

Joe Burrow ($10,600) & Tyler Boyd ($5,400)

Boyd has had some decent games this year, but he’s been pretty quiet in the postseason so far. He’s topped 20 yards just once in three playoff games. He did find the end zone in the Wild Card round against the Raiders. That’s his main appeal for fantasy, the potential to score. He did it four games in a row, including that outing against Las Vegas to open the postseason, but it’s a risk in this one.

Matthew Stafford ($10,800) & Van Jefferson ($5,200)

Jefferson’s been pretty quiet for the Rams since Odell Beckham’s come on strong lately. He was dealing with a knee injury during the NFC Championship, and with limited playing time in that one, he finished with just nine yards on two catches (five targets.) Out of all the QB/WR pairings, this is one I would definitely avoid.