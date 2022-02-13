How can I listen to Super Bowl 56 on the radio

The Super Bowl is just about here! The Cincinnati Bengals face off against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, this Sunday in Super Bowl 56. Kickoff is approximately 6:30 p.m. ET. with NBC serving as the primary television broadcaster of the championship game.

While over 100 million people in America will watch the Super Bowl on television, plenty will listen to the game on the radio. Maybe you’re busy at work and aren’t in front of a television or computer for a live stream. Or, maybe you just prefer the way a radio broadcast offers a different approach to calling a game.

Whatever the reason, there will be plenty of options for listening to Super Bowl LVI on the radio. The primary national options are Westwood One radio and SiriusXM NFL Radio. You can go to the Westwood One website to find your specific station. The radio broadcast will feature Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner, and Gene Steratore in the booth along with Laura Okmin and Mike Golic Sr. on the sidelines.

If you’re in the Cincinnati market, you’ll have plenty of options to listen to the game on flagship Bengals stations within the area. WLW 700 AM, ESPN 1530 AM, and 102.7 FM will all carry the game. Dan Hoard will handle the play-by-play while Dave Lapham will be the color analyst.

If you’re in the Los Angeles area, ESPN 710 AM and 93.1 Jack FM are the flagship stations for the Rams. Maurice Jones-Drew will be the play-by-play man, J.B. Long will provide color, and D’Marco Farr will be on the sidelines. Rams games are also broadcast in Spanish on Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM.

If you are in the military and deployed outside the United States, the game will air on AFN Radio. There will be a digital stream via AFN 360.