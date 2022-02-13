How can I watch Super Bowl 56 in Spanish

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will participate in Super Bowl 56 from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The game is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 13. Here, we’ll let you know how to watch Super Bowl 56’s Spanish broadcast.

How to watch the Spanish broadcast on television

For the first time ever, the Super Bowl is set to air on a Spanish network in its entirety. Telemundo will be carrying the game, with Carlos Mauricio Ramirez Jorge Andres set to announce the Super Bowl while Ana Jurka does sideline hits.

How to listen to the Spanish broadcast on the radio

Westwood One is the official broadcaster of the NFL playoffs and Super Bowl. They’ll have an alternate Spanish feed. Entravision is also broadcasting the Super Bowl in Spanish, although they might not have the same nationwide coverage as Westwood One does.