What is the Super Bowl 56 pre-game schedule on Sunday?

Super Bowl 56 is set to kick off at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 13th. However, there will be plenty to watch throughout the day ahead of kickoff. Here, we break down some of the options for pre-game coverage of Super Bowl 56. Aside from football coverage, don’t forget you can also enjoy the Puppy Bowl!

NBC pregame programming

NBC is the official broadcaster of Super Bowl 55, but they’ll also be providing extensive pre-game coverage leading up to the game. Their coverage kicks off at 12:00 p.m. ET and will run leading up to game time.

The NBC pre-game schedule

12:00 p.m. ET - Road to the Super Bowl (NBC, Peacock)

1:00 p.m. ET - Super Bowl LVI pregame show

6:30 p.m. ET - Super Bowl LVI

ESPN pregame programming

ESPN isn’t airing the Super Bowl, but they will have extensive pre- and post-coverage of the game. They’ll kick off their coverage Sunday, February 13th at 10 a.m. ET until 2:00 p.m. ET.

The ESPN pre-game schedule

10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. ET: Postseason NFL Countdown

NFL Network pregame programming

The NFL isn’t running a sprint; it’s running a marathon. Join NFL Network on game day for the NFL GameDay Morning to kick off Super Bowl LVI with Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, Michael Irvin and Steve Mariucci.

NFL Network’s pre-game schedule

9:00 a.m. ET: NFL GameDay Morning