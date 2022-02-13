 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Has Matthew Stafford played in a Super Bowl?

We discuss if Matthew Stafford has played in a Super Bowl and his postseason football history in general.

By TeddyRicketson
Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams speaks to Terry Bradshaw while holding the George Halas Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Rams defeated the 49ers 20-17. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

On Sunday, February 13th, Super Bowl 56 will take place from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET with the game airing on NBC. The Los Angeles Rams will technically be the visiting team even though they are in their home stadium and they will play the Cincinnati Bengals.

In late January of 2021, before the NFL season was over, news broke of a deal that would send Matthew Stafford to the Rams from the Detroit Lions where he had spent his entire career up until that point. Even though the Rams finished 10-6 last season, the addition of Stafford was expected to make them Super Bowl contenders, and here we are.

This is new territory for Stafford though. Even as the number one overall pick in the 2009 draft, he had only been to the playoffs three times prior to this season. Coming into his time with LA, Stafford held an 0-3 record in the playoffs and had never advanced past the Wild card round. He and the Lions had made the playoffs in 2012, 2015 and 2017 but they were always met with a swift exit.

Now, the Rams have won three games so far in the postseason so Stafford has tied up his playoff record at 3-3. Through six playoff games so far, Stafford has completed 67.3% of his passes for 1,813 yards and 10 touchdowns with four interceptions. This will be the first Super Bowl of his career.

In This Stream

Everything you need to know for Rams vs. Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

View all 114 stories

More From DraftKings Nation