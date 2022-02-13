Has Matthew Stafford made the playoffs before?

On Sunday, February 13th we will see the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California is set for 6:30 p.m. ET with the game airing on NBC.

Before the 2020 season could wrap up with Super Bowl 55, the Rams were making moves. In late January of 2021, news broke of a trade that when it became official would send Matthew Stafford to the Rams from the Detroit Lions where he had spent his entire career up until that point. The Lions drafted Stafford with the number one overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft.

Now, Stafford has brought the Rams back to the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, the franchise has more experience in the Super Bowl than Stafford does as this is his first Super Bowl. In fact, over the 13 seasons that he has played in the NFL, Stafford only made the playoffs three times with the Lions. He entered the 2022 NFL playoffs with an 0-3 playoff record because when the Lions made the playoffs in 2012, 2015 and 2017 they received a swift exit each time by losing in the Wild Card round.

2022 saw Stafford get his first-ever playoff win in the Wild Card round against the Arizona Cardinals. With victories over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers, he will get to play the Super Bowl in his home stadium which will be the second time this has happened in NFL history.