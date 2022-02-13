Why you should root for the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56

WHO DEY?! This is the battle cry for the Cincinnati Bengals and as a non-fan, I do not understand it. It resembles the New Orleans Saints’ “Who Dat?” chant, but it riles up the whole city and their fanbase so whatever works I guess. The Bengals emerged from a competitive AFC North division when they had only won six games combined in their last two seasons and they have picked in the top-five of the NFL Draft both seasons. Now, they are playing in their first Super Bowl since January of 1989.

But, let’s break down who to watch and why you should root for the Bengals. Apart from an adoration of the city of Cincinnati and whatever you want to classify skyline chili as there is a lot to cheer for the Bengals. Quarterback Joe Burrow reeks of coolness and has turned the franchise around in only his second season.

Burrow’s collegiate teammate wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is in line for the AFC Rookie of the Year reward and the connection he and Burrow have is obvious. It also helps that he is wicked fast and can seemingly instantly be behind the secondary of the defense. Rounding out the Bengals league-best trio of wide receivers will be Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. If they struggle to establish the run game, not to worry as Burrow is no stranger to airing out the ball.

If you are a fan of offense and watching a team play that can score at any minute, then the Bengals will be the team to root for in Super Bowl 56 for you. If you don’t care about the football aspect at all, still go with the Bengals because Joe Burrow looks like a grown-up version of Macaulay Culkin from Home Alone.