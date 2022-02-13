Why you should root for the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 56

Matthew Stafford has made the Super Bowl. Whether you are a Georgia Bulldogs, Detroit Lions or Los Angeles Rams fan you are likely excited to see Stafford heading to the game of games on Sunday, February 13th. While Stafford winning a Super Bowl would aid his eventual case for the Hall of Fame, there is more to cheer for with the Rams in Super Bowl 56.

One thing to cheer for is Rams head coach, Sean McVay. If you haven’t seen videos of McVay before, he has an unreal photographic memory of the football games that he has coached and he can remember plays and formations from YEARS ago if you just give him the game and the quarter. He is a really likable head coach and it is clear that his team enjoys playing for him.

Similar to Stafford another new face for the Rams this season has been wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Once a Rookie of the Year with the New York Giants, Beckham had fallen out of favor once he moved on to the Cleveland Browns. After a rocky exit, we weren’t really sure what type of player the Rams were getting when they signed him. He and Stafford developed a connection quickly and he is looking more and more to be in that Rookie of the Year form that lead to one of the most iconic catches in NFL history.

On the other side of the ball, let me introduce you to Aaron Donald. A frequent flyer in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation, Donald is an enigma that has the size to play up the middle, but the speed to play on the outside of the defensive line. Donald terrorizes offensive lines and often draws double and triple teams regularly. He seems as nice as he can be in interviews, but I would hate to look across the line of scrimmage and to see him lined up across from me.

The Rams have exciting players on each side of the ball as I hadn’t even mentioned their best receiver Cooper Kupp, their running back Cam Akers who tore his Achilles earlier this year and is ALREADY back playing or one of the best cornerbacks in the game in Jalen Ramsey. They are a well-rounded football team with a big veteran presence on both sides of the ball.