Who is performing the halftime show at Super Bowl LVI? Who are the guest performers?

Super Bowl LVI is set to take place Sunday at 6:30 P.M. EST at SoFi Stadium. The game is between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. This was extremely hard to predict prior to the season however. While some thought the Rams had a shot, almost everybody continued to count the Bengals out. This years halftime show should be extremely exciting.

Who is playing the halftime show at Super Bowl LVI?

This year, the Super Bowl halftime show features Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dog, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, and Eminem. This is one of the most hyped halftime shows yet, as we haven’t really seen this many stars in one show ever. It makes sense however as the game is being played in Los Angeles. It’ll be interesting to see what songs they play as there is so many hits between the group.

Last season, The Weekend performed at halftime with no guests. I thought he had a great performance but it was a bit odd. The show will take place shortly after 8:00 P.M. EST.