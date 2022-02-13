Super Bowl trophy: Why is it called the Lombardi trophy?

Super Bowl LVI is set to take place Sunday at 6:30 P.M. EST at SoFi Stadium. The game is between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. This was extremely hard to predict prior to the season however. While some thought the Rams had a shot, almost everybody continued to count the Bengals out. The winner of game will receive the Lombardi trophy.

The Lombardi trophy is named after late Vince Lombardi who won five NFL Championships and two Super Bowl’s. In his honor, after losing his battle with Cancer in 1970, the NFL named the Super Bowl trophy after him. When people discuss the greatest coaches in all sports, Lombardi’s name always comes up because of how dominant he was. He was the head coach of the Packers for nine years where he won seven championships. He is in the NFL Hall of Fame and the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame.