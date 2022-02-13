Can the Rams return to the Super Bowl in 2023?

The Los Angeles Rams will be taking on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium on Sunday night. For Sean McVay and the Rams, this will be their second Super Bowl appearance in the last four years.

However, there is a whole different cast of players this time around that they did not have when they played the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII. If the Rams end up winning the Super Bowl on Sunday, they will look to do what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could not do this season, which is be a repeat champion.

The Rams currently have third-best odds to win Super Bowl 57 at +1000, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Los Angeles could return to the Super Bowl next season as they already have Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Aaron Donald, and Jalen Ramsey under contract.

However, the Rams will be eight million dollars over the cap and have to decide if they want to bring back a few key free agents at particular positions. The notable free agents are Von Miller, Odell Beckham Jr., Sony Michel, Brian Allen, and Austin Corbett. Michel will likely not be retained with both Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson healthy in the backfield.

Meanwhile, Allen and Corbett could receive larger contracts on the open market. It is rare to see good offensive linemen under 30 hit free agency and that could end up taking the Rams out of the picture. Therefore, that leaves the Rams to figure out what to do with Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr.

Between the two, Beckham Jr. is the pressing option to bring back as Miller is now 32 years old and isn’t getting younger. OBJ has developed a nice chemistry with Stafford and helped take the Rams WR unit to another level. The only question is how will he fit financially and in the scheme with a healthy Robert Woods next season?

If Los Angeles can re-sign Beckham Jr., along with their center Brian Allen, then the core of this team should be able to make another deep playoff run next season.