Can the Bengals return to the Super Bowl in 2023?

The Los Angeles Rams will be taking on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium on Sunday night. For Zac Taylor and Joe Burrow, this will be their first Super Bowl appearance and only third in franchise history for Cincinnati.

If the Bengals end up winning the Super Bowl on Sunday night, they will look to do what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could not do this season, which is be a repeat champion.

The Bengals currently have fourth-best odds to win Super Bowl 57 at +1200, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Unlike the Rams, who are older and eight million dollars over the salary cap, the Bengals have $56.3 million to spend and most of their core is still on their rookie contracts.

Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins all have a couple of more years left before their big paydays, which will allow the Bengals to re-sign some key free agents this offseason.

Some of their notable free agents are Jesse Bates, B.J. Hill, Quinton Spain, and C.J. Uzomah. Out of the four free agents, Bates, along with Uzomah need to be re-signed as both players play an integral on offense and defense. When it comes to the defensive and offensive lines, the Bengals would be better off using their nine projected draft picks to fill those gaps to go with their young core.