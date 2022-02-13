No. 24 UConn vs. St. John’s: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The UConn Huskies meet the St John’s Red Storm in a Big East clash Sunday with both teams needing a big win in the conference. The Huskies lost a close affair in their last game against Xavier, while St. John’s fell to Villanova.

UConn has leaned on R.J. Cole and Adama Sanogo but the Huskies will need to see additional contributions from forwards Tyler Polley and Isaiah Whaley if they want to make noise in March. Those guys have been consistent, although they often don’t get as many looks with Cole and Sanogo on the court. It’ll be interesting to see how Dan Hurley manages this group in the stretch run.

Julian Champagnie continues to be the driving force for St. John’s, which was 9-3 at one point in the season. Head coach Mike Anderson badly needs to make the tournament and a win against UConn will be a nice in that goal. We’ll see if anyone can step up around Champagnie and Posh Alexander to give this St. John’s team more balance and firepower offensively.

How to watch UConn vs. St. John’s

When: Sunday, February 13th, 12 p.m. ET

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York

TV: FOX

Where to live stream online: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: UConn -3.5

Total: 150.5

The Pick

Under 150.5

This will be all about pace, as Mike Anderson’s “40 Minutes Of Hell” pedigree matched up against Danny Hurley’s old school Big East roots. But the ball handling and lack of turnovers from the Huskies, added to the 66% free throw shooting from the Johnnies, makes this a smidge under in the Garden.

