Best Odell Beckham Jr. prop bets in Super Bowl LVI

Super Bowl LVI is set to take place Sunday at 6:30 P.M. EST at SoFi Stadium. The game is between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. This was extremely hard to predict prior to the season however. While some thought the Rams had a shot, almost everybody continued to count the Bengals out. Below we take a look at some Uzomah prop bets to consider betting.

Odell Beckham Jr.: Super Bowl LVI prop bets

Odell Beckham Jr. Over 62.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

Just like Cooper Kupp, I expect a big game out of Odell Beckham. Throughout the playoffs, Odell has played great and his team has needed it. Odell is coming off his first 100 yard game of the season. I expect him to build off the last game and have some success again in his first Super Bowl.

Odell Beckham Jr. Longest Reception Under 23.5 Yards (-120)

While I think Odell has another big game, I expect a lot of his plays to be underneath. Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson are more of the big play guys and Odell has gotten the ball on shorter passes much more.

Notable Odell Beckham prop bets

Receiving yards: Over/Under 62.5

Receptions: 5.5 (Over +100, Under -130)

First reception: +550

First Rams reception: +250

Longest reception: 23.5 yards (Over -110, Under -120)

MVP: +2800

First TD (game): +900

First TD (team): +500

Anytime TD: +120

Anytime TD + Rams win: +200

2+ TDs: +750

Most receiving yards in SB: +800

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.