Tracking every Super Bowl Commercial ahead of SB LVI

Even if you’re not a football fan, there’s still plenty to enjoy on Super Bowl Sunday. Animal lover? Check out the Puppy Bowl. Music fan? Check out this year’s loaded halftime show featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and more. Comedy fan? It’s all about the commercials!

If you aren’t a fan of the Los Angeles Rams or the Cincinnati Bengals, the Super Bowl action may leave something to be desired if you don’t have a dog in the fight. There truly is something for everyone during football’s biggest night though as the commercials for the Super Bowl have become almost bigger than the actual game. With companies dropping millions of dollars on ad time, you know they have to bring their A-game. Here are the commercials for the 2022 Super Bowl! Which one is your favorite?

Bic EZ Reach Lighters

Amazon

BMW

Expedia

Booking.com

General Motors

Bud Light

Doritos

Nissan

Michelob Ultra