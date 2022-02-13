Tracking Joe Burrow’s performance in Super Bowl 56 vs. Rams

Super Bowl 56 features the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams, with the former returning to the big game for the first time since 1988 while the Rams look to make up for their 2019 Super Bowl loss to the New England Patriots.

The one player who has captured the nation’s attention over this NFL season is Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who hopes to add another championship to his resume. Burrow was recently named the Comeback Player of the Year.

Second quarter update — RB Joe Mixon stole some of Burrow’s thunder by throwing a TD pass to Tee Higgins to make it 13-10 as we approach halftime. Burrow is up to 99 yards passing but it’s looking like an uphill battle for him to win SB MVP. It’s good that the Bengals are in the game and this should continue to be close.

First quarter update — Burrow has 60 yards passing after the first quarter. He had a few chances to do something in the red zone to end the quarter but threw some more incomplete passes.

First drive for Bengals — It was a rough drive for both teams to start the game but the Bengals went for it on fourth down and, well ... Burrow went 1-for-2 on passes for 8 yards.