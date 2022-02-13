Tracking Matthew Stafford’s performance in Super Bowl 56 vs. Bengals

The Los Angeles Rams become the second team to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium when they meet the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday in Super Bowl 56. The Rams have built their roster for this moment, sacrificing future draft capital and even highly paid players to create the best roster possible for a championship.

The big move the Rams made this offseason was acquiring quarterback Matthew Stafford, who had grown anxious in Detroit after several failed seasons. Stafford had his doubts about leaving the Lions, but ultimately a meeting with Sean McVay in Cabo convinced him to make the request. Stafford desired to “play in big games” and now, he’s in the biggest one of his life so far.

Matthew Stafford Super Bowl stats

Second quarter update — Well, if you had Stafford to throw a pick prop, you cashed that pretty easy before halftime. We’re at the two-minute warning and the Bengals have the ball down 13-10.

Second quarter update — Stafford just connected with Cooper Kupp for a TD and he’s up to 127 yards and 2 TDs early in the second quarter.

First quarter update — Stafford finishes the first quarter with 56 yards and a TD.

The Rams jumped out to an early 7-0 lead thanks to a OBJ TD via Stafford, who has 40 yards on 4-of-4 passing for a TD early in the game. Stafford and OBJ MVP slips are looking good early on.