How much will the winner of the WM Phoenix Open win in 2022

The final round of the WM Phoenix Open has a star-studded leaderboard, but a rookie on top in Sahith Theegala chasing his first PGA Tour victory.
And while Theegala’s future as a Tour pro seems safe, taking home the lion’s share of the $8.2 million purse is just one potential prize he’ll receive if he’s able to walk away with the win.
The winner of this event, like all full-field PGA Tour events, also receives a Tour exemption through the end of the 2024 season, entrance into The Masters and the PGA Championship, and 500 FedEx Cup points for this season (which is basically enough to qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoffs).
Winners also get a spot in and The Players Championship, the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawai’i, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Charles Schwab Challenge, Jack Nickalus’s Memorial Tournament, The Genesis Invitational, and the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.
And all the above might end up being worth more than the seven-figure payday itself, which translates to 18% of the prize pool as is the usual PGA Tour event standard.
Here’s what the prize money breakdown looks like for the 2022 WM Phoenix Open based off this list from Golf Monthly.
1st $1,476,000
2nd $893,800
3rd $565,800
4th $401,800
5th $336,200
6th $297,250
7th $276,750
8th $256,250
9th $239,850
10th $223,450
11th $207,050
12th $190,650
13th $174,250
14th $157,850
15th $149,650
16th $141,450
17th $133,250
18th $125,050
19th $116,850
20th $108,650
21st $100,450
22nd $92,250
23rd $85,690
24th $79,130
25th $72,570
26th $66,010
27th $63,550
28th $61,090
29th $58,630
30th $56,170
31st $53,710
32nd $51,250
33rd $48,790
34th $46,740
35th $44,690
36th $42,640
37th $40,590
38th $38,950
39th $37,310
40th $35,670
41st $34,030
42nd $32,390
43rd $30,750
44th $29,110
45th $27,470
46th $25,830
47th $24,190
48th $22,878
49th $21,730
50th $21,074
51st $20,582
52nd $20,090
53rd $19,762
54th $19,434
55th $19,270
56th $19,106
57th $18,942
58th $18,778
59th $18,614
60th $18,450
61st $18,286
62nd $18,122
63rd $17,958
64th $17,794
65th $17,630