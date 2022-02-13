How much will the winner of the WM Phoenix Open win in 2022

The final round of the WM Phoenix Open has a star-studded leaderboard, but a rookie on top in Sahith Theegala chasing his first PGA Tour victory.

And while Theegala’s future as a Tour pro seems safe, taking home the lion’s share of the $8.2 million purse is just one potential prize he’ll receive if he’s able to walk away with the win.

The winner of this event, like all full-field PGA Tour events, also receives a Tour exemption through the end of the 2024 season, entrance into The Masters and the PGA Championship, and 500 FedEx Cup points for this season (which is basically enough to qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoffs).

Winners also get a spot in and The Players Championship, the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawai’i, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Charles Schwab Challenge, Jack Nickalus’s Memorial Tournament, The Genesis Invitational, and the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

And all the above might end up being worth more than the seven-figure payday itself, which translates to 18% of the prize pool as is the usual PGA Tour event standard.

Here’s what the prize money breakdown looks like for the 2022 WM Phoenix Open based off this list from Golf Monthly.

1st $1,476,000

2nd $893,800

3rd $565,800

4th $401,800

5th $336,200

6th $297,250

7th $276,750

8th $256,250

9th $239,850

10th $223,450

11th $207,050

12th $190,650

13th $174,250

14th $157,850

15th $149,650

16th $141,450

17th $133,250

18th $125,050

19th $116,850

20th $108,650

21st $100,450

22nd $92,250

23rd $85,690

24th $79,130

25th $72,570

26th $66,010

27th $63,550

28th $61,090

29th $58,630

30th $56,170

31st $53,710

32nd $51,250

33rd $48,790

34th $46,740

35th $44,690

36th $42,640

37th $40,590

38th $38,950

39th $37,310

40th $35,670

41st $34,030

42nd $32,390

43rd $30,750

44th $29,110

45th $27,470

46th $25,830

47th $24,190

48th $22,878

49th $21,730

50th $21,074

51st $20,582

52nd $20,090

53rd $19,762

54th $19,434

55th $19,270

56th $19,106

57th $18,942

58th $18,778

59th $18,614

60th $18,450

61st $18,286

62nd $18,122

63rd $17,958

64th $17,794

65th $17,630