 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Tracking Joe Mixon’s performance in Super Bowl 56 vs. Rams

Joe Mixon hopes to give the Bengals offense a boost. We’ll track his performance throughout Super Bowl 56.

By DKNation Staff Updated
Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs for a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the AFC Divisional Playoff at Nissan Stadium on January 22, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

SECOND QUARTER

Maybe he didn’t get in the endzone on the ground, but Mixon has a passing TD in Super Bowl 56. He found Tee Higgins to move Cincinnati closer to the Rams.

FIRST QUARTER

Mixon finished the first quarter with two carries for 14 yards and one reception for no gain. He’s been targeted through the air twice. The Bengals trail the Rams 7-3.

The Cincinnati Bengals will conclude their impressive player run with a Super Bowl appearance against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. The Bengals won a playoff game for the first time since 1990 and decided to parlay that into an AFC championship and a Super Bowl berth. We’ll see if the Bengals continue to make bettors happy, as they’re listed as underdogs once again in this contest.

Running back Joe Mixon has been the most consistent force for Cincinnati this season. He’s been a steady presence in the running game as Joe Burrow gained chemistry with his receivers and had a big season. Mixon finished the regular season with 1,205 yards and 13 touchdowns, but also expanded his game as a receiver. He likely carried his fantasy managers to the playoffs at a minimum, and now he’ll hope to carry Cincinnati to a Super Bowl title.

In This Stream

Everything you need to know for Rams vs. Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

View all 140 stories

More From DraftKings Nation