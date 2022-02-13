Tracking Ja’Marr Chase’s performance in Super Bowl 56 vs. Rams

FIRST QUARTER

Chase finished the first quarter with two catches for 52 yards on three targets. He’ll likely be hitting the over on his receiving props for this game but the Bengals are down 7-3 in the only scoreboard he cares about.

It was only a matter of time before Chase made a big play. The rookie receiver hooked up with his quarterback on a deep pass to set the Bengals up well at the end of the first quarter. Here’s the 46-yard play.

Here’s another angle of the play.

Super Bowl 56 features the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, with the former making its first appearance in the big game since 1988. The Bengals have embraced their role as “underdogs” and knocked off the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in the AFC to set up this showdown in Los Angeles.

The biggest impact player for Cincinnati this year was undoubtedly Ja’Marr Chase, who faced skepticism from the moment he was drafted. Many wanted the Bengals to take Penei Sewell to improve their offensive line but Cincinnati decided pairing Chase with college teammate Joe Burrow was the move. 1,455 yards, 13 touchdowns and a Super Bowl appearance later, it looks like the Bengals made the right call here.