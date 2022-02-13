Tracking Tee Higgins’ performance in Super Bowl 56 vs. Rams

SECOND QUARTER

Higgins was quiet in the first quarter but found the endzone in the second to move the Bengals closer to the Rams. The surprise here was that the pass came from Joe Mixon, not Joe Burrow.

FIRST QUARTER

Higgins had a drop in the endzone to conclude the quarter, which would’ve helped the Bengals tie the game. Instead, they’re behind 7-3 after one. Higgins has no catches on two targets so far.

It’ll be the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 56, which was probably considered one of the most unlikely matchups entering the year. The Rams were always a threat to get to the big game but the Bengals seemed to be a few years away. Luckily for Cincinnati, everything seemed to click at the right time and the team took off. The Bengals are now one game away from history, as the franchise has never won a Super Bowl.

Wide receiver Tee Higgins might be overshadowed by some of the bigger names offensively, but he’s proved to be an integral part of this group. Higgins had a massive four-week stretch during the later part of the season to establish himself as the team’s No. 2 receiver, which has helped in key playoff moments. With the Rams likely doubling Ja’Marr Chase and putting their best players on him, look for Higgins to make impact plays against lesser defenders.