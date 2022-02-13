Tracking Cam Akers’ performance in Super Bowl 56 vs. Bengals

The Los Angeles Rams will get the home Super Bowl they dreamed of when they face the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56 Sunday. LA has built everything from its roster to its stadium for this moment and it has finally arrived. We’ll see how the Rams handle the pressure that comes with a home Super Bowl in a city like Los Angeles.

One player who many felt wouldn’t even be ready for this game was running back Cam Akers. The Rams drafted him to be a replacement for Todd Gurley and the early results were promising, but Akers appeared to be done for the season with an Achilles injury. He made the comeback to play in the final game of the regular season. The Rams might not use him as the primary running back Sunday but they’ll be happy to have him in the fold, something which seemed out of the question before the season began.

First Quarter Recap

With the backfield of the Rams fully healthy, it remained to be seen how the snaps would be split between Akers, Darrell Henderson and Sony Michel. Akers started the game with the ball but hasn’t been able to get going. Through the first quarter, Akers had three carries for only three yards. He did catch his lone target for seven additional yards.