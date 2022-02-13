Tracking Cooper Kupp’s performance in Super Bowl 56 vs. Bengals

Super Bowl 56 will take place Sunday, February 13 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles with the host city having one of its teams in the contest. The Los Angeles Rams get their home Super Bowl when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday. The Rams have built their roster for this moment and we’ll see if they can deliver on the biggest stage.

One of the breakout stars of this season was Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who set records for receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. Even though he had the help of an extra game, it was his connection with Matthew Stafford that helped him become of the most dynamic players in the league. Kupp has been overlooked as a star for much of his career, but this was his statement season. We’ll see if he can continue to put up big numbers in the biggest game of the year.

Kupp catches TD to put Rams up 13-3

On a play-action pass where Stafford was rolling right, he found a nearly wide-open Cooper Kupp in the back of the endzone for a touchdown. It was 2nd and five from the Bengals 11-yard line and the play-action seemed to completely catch them off guard. The Offensive Player of the Year left Eli Apple in the dust tending to his ankles that Kupp had just snatched. The score moved to 13-7 Rams after a wild XP attempt that had a botched snap by the Rams.

First Quarter Recap

Cooper Kupp was able to stay in bounds on a very important third-down conversion. This conversion went on to set up the Rams' first scoring play of the day. This was Kupp’s only reception of the first quarter and it went for 20 yards.