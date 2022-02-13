Tracking Odell Beckham Jr.’s performance in Super Bowl 56 vs. Bengals

The Los Angeles Rams will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56 Sunday, February 13 in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium. It’s a home Super Bowl for the second year in a row and the Rams have built their entire franchise for this moment. This is going to be a spectacle unlike a lot of previous Super Bowls, with plenty of big names on hand both on and off the field.

Perhaps the biggest name on the field in terms of generating opinions is wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. He started the season with the Browns, got cut and ended up in LA to pursue a championship. The Rams needed a receiver with Robert Woods going down, and Beckham Jr. has stepped up. He had a few quiet games before exploding down the stretch of the season. The receiver has not scored a touchdown in the last two games, so maybe he’s been saving up for this moment.

Second Quarter Recap

Beckham Jr. continued to get involved in the action with another deep connection from Matthew Stafford. On another third down, Stafford found Beckham Jr on a crossing route for a total of 35 yards after Beckham Jr. scampered for the extra yardage. Unfortunately for Beckham, he went down with an apparent injury to his side or his knee during an incomplete pass from Stafford. He was helped off the field by trainers and is has gone to the medical tent.

First Quarter Recap

Beckham Jr. had two big receptions in the first quarter, giving him two catches for 52 yards and a touchdown.

Odell Beckham breaks out the moonwalk after TD

Odell Beckham scores first TD of Super Bowl

Wasting little time getting going and showing the impact he can make. With 6:22 left in the first quarter, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. scored the first touchdown of Super Bowl 56. On 3rd and three from the Bengals 17-yard line, Matthew Stafford found Beckham Jr. on the right side of the endzone and hit him in stride for the 7-0 early lead after Matt Gay nailed the extra point.