Aaron Donald prop bets: List of bets, best bets for Rams DT Super Bowl LVI

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald might be the most talented player in this year’s Super Bowl matchup. He is a dominant force on the defensive line, and few non-quarterbacks can make such a big difference in games than Donald. He is a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and was named First Team All-Pro in seven of his eight seasons as a professional.

Below is a look at some of the betting props available on DraftKings Sportsbook relating to Donald.

Aaron Donald: Super Bowl LVI player props

To record a full sack: No (+165)

Odds suggest Donald will have at least one full sack on Super Bowl Sunday, but there is enough value on this not happening to bet on it. He recorded a full sack in just one of his last five games, so there’s a lot to like about this wager. The Cincinnati Bengals should have plenty of focus on Donald throughout the game to limit his impact on the matchup.

Under 4.5 tackles/assists (-115)

I’ll use the same logic in this prop wager as the previous and suggest the Bengals will attempt to run away from Donald in this matchup. He had nine tackles in the first three playoff games and went over 4.5 tackles just once against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Notable Aaron Donald prop bets

MVP: +1600

Combined tackles/assists: Over/Under 4.5

10+ tackles+assists: +1900

To record a full sack: Yes -200, No +165

To record first sack (Game): +350

