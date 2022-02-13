What is the Ickey Shuffle? Who is Ickey Woods?

Super Bowl 56 comes to you live on Sunday, February 13th as the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California is set for 6:30 p.m. ET with the game airing on NBC. With ‘WHO DEY’ nation back in the Super Bowl, football legend Ickey Woods has come out of hibernation and is getting more fame and attention as a former Bengals player. While the younger generations of football fans likely haven’t seen clips of Woods playing, they have likely seen his famous “Ickey Shuffle” touchdown dance.

No instructions are needed, the Ickey Shuffle is a few steps to one side, a few in the other direction and then a triumphant spike of the ball. In 2014, Geico had Woods waiting for cold cuts at the grocery store and he busted out the shuffle while slamming down some produce on the ground. The shuffle originated as Woods’ touchdown dance and for a player that didn’t have that long of a career, it is the legend of the dance that lives on.

Woods was drafted by the Bengals as a running back/fullback in the second round of the 1988 draft. He infamously lost rookie of the year, but he helped Cincinnati to a Super Bowl appearance against the San Francisco 49ers. The Bengals came up just short, but expectations were high for 1989. Unfortunately, Woods tore his ACL in the second game of that sophomore season. He only totaled two more seasons upon his return and by 1992 he was out of the league and retired.

While Woods’ career didn’t pan out the way he wanted it to, he has been a huge spokesperson and fan for the Bengals and has been seen throughout the postseason. In fact, current Bengals tight end CJ Uzomah broke out the celebration after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders in the divisional round of the 2022 NFL playoffs. Will Woods get to see his touchdown dance immortalized once again on the grandest stage in all of football?