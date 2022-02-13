Gameday injury updates for Jalen Ramsey, Andrew Whitworth ahead of Super Bowl 56

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth were full participants during practice this week and should be full go for Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ramsey was on the injury report with a shoulder issue, and Whitworth had a quadricep injury.

Fantasy/betting impact: Jalen Ramsey (shoulder), Andrew Whitworth (quadricep)

Ramsey might be the most important defensive player during the Super Bowl if he is called upon to follow Ja’Marr Chase around, so his availability is very important for the Rams winning this matchup and potentially covering the spread. Meanwhile, Andrew Whitworth has a big role in keeping Matthew Stafford upright against a talented Bengals pass rush.

It’s tough to find a specific angle on what this means from a fantasy perspective because Chase will be targeted enough and is talented enough to have a big game no matter who is tasked to cover him. The Bengals pass rush would obviously benefit if Whitworth was unavailable, but the veteran left tackle should be good to go.