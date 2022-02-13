Gameday injury updates for Darrell Henderson ahead of Super Bowl 56

Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson was activated from the injured reserve just in time for the Super Bowl on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. Henderson has been dealing with a knee injury and hasn’t played since the Week 16 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Henderson rushed for 688 yards in 12 games during the regular season on 4.6 yards per carry and 5 touchdowns. He also caught 29 passes for 176 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Fantasy/betting impact: Darrell Henderson (knee)

Henderson is nice to have on the roster for running back depth, but he won’t move the needle much when it comes to whether the Rams will cover the spread or not. He is also a risky play from a fantasy perspective since he hasn’t suited up in more than a month, but maybe he will find a role if he comes out of the gate against a defense that can be run on.