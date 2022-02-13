Gameday injury updates for CJ Uzomah ahead of Super Bowl 56

The Cincinnati Bengals appear to have starting tight end CJ Uzomah available to them as they look for their first ever Super Bowl victory on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. Uzomah is dealing with a knee injury and was listed as questionable on the team’s official Friday injury report.

Uzomah did not participate in Wednesday’s practice, returned in limited fashion on Thursday and was a full participant Friday. Head coach Zac Taylor told reporters Uzomah is on track to play, so it seems likely he will be available.

Fantasy/betting impact: CJ Uzomah (knee)

Whether Uzomah plays or not will not move the point spread in one way or another, which is the case for most non-quarterbacks. Still, it’s a slight advantage for the Bengals if he’s able to suit up especially considering the Rams will be without starting tight end Tyler Higbee, who will be held out with an injury.

Uzomah has had a nice postseason with 13 receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown. There are plenty of playmaker options for Joe Burrow to go to in this offense, and Uzomah’s fantasy value basically comes down to whether he finds himself in the end zone.