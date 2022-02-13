 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Gameday injury updates for Van Jefferson ahead of Super Bowl 56

Van Jefferson is on the Rams final injury report ahead of Super Bowl LVI. We break down what it means for fantasy football and betting decisions.

By Erik Buchinger
NFL: NFC Wild Card Playoffs-Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson is not listed on the team’s official injury report heading into Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice with a knee injury but practiced in full on Thursday and Friday of Super Bowl week.

Matthew Stafford has plenty of talented pass catchers to throw to, and Jefferson hasn’t gotten a ton of looks during the playoffs. He could still play a major factor as the team’s deep threat with so much defensive attention paid to Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr.

Fantasy/betting impact: Van Jefferson (knee)

The betting impact of Jefferson playing or not is basically zero because in no way would his health status have a difference on what the point spread would look like. From a fantasy perspective, Jefferson would have a ton of value if he’s able to strike on a deep ball. He’s one of those players who needs just one big play to have a productive fantasy day, and opportunities should be there.

In This Stream

Everything you need to know for Rams vs. Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

View all 101 stories

More From DraftKings Nation