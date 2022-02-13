 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Gameday injury updates for Trey Hendrickson ahead of Super Bowl 56

Trey Hendrickson is on the Bengals final injury report ahead of Super Bowl LVI. We break down what it means for fantasy football and betting decisions.

By Erik Buchinger
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) holds up his finger after a defensive stop with 4 seconds left in the second half the NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Empower Field in Denver, Co. Cincinnati Bengals defeated Denver Broncos 15-10. Cincinnati Bengals At Denver Broncos 417 Albert Cesare / The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson will be available for Sunday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl. He suffered a concussion during the Wild Card weekend victory over the Las Vegas Raiders but returned to the field the next week to beat the Tennessee Titans in the divisional round.

Hendrickson is the leading pass rusher along the Cincinnati defensive line with 14 sacks and could be a significant factor on Super Bowl Sunday.

Fantasy/betting impact: Trey Hendrickson (concussion)

While the point spread wouldn’t move much, if at all if Hendrickson was unable to go, but his availability for the Bengals is significant if he can find a way to get to Matthew Stafford. If he’s able to bust through the Rams offensive line, Hendrickson would have a ton of fantasy football value. In addition to the 14 sacks during the regular season this year, he sacked the quarterback 2.5 times in Cincinnati’s playoff run. Hendrickson had at least 0.5 sacks in 15 games this season.

