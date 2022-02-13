Gameday injury updates for Trey Hendrickson ahead of Super Bowl 56

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson will be available for Sunday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl. He suffered a concussion during the Wild Card weekend victory over the Las Vegas Raiders but returned to the field the next week to beat the Tennessee Titans in the divisional round.

Hendrickson is the leading pass rusher along the Cincinnati defensive line with 14 sacks and could be a significant factor on Super Bowl Sunday.

Fantasy/betting impact: Trey Hendrickson (concussion)

While the point spread wouldn’t move much, if at all if Hendrickson was unable to go, but his availability for the Bengals is significant if he can find a way to get to Matthew Stafford. If he’s able to bust through the Rams offensive line, Hendrickson would have a ton of fantasy football value. In addition to the 14 sacks during the regular season this year, he sacked the quarterback 2.5 times in Cincinnati’s playoff run. Hendrickson had at least 0.5 sacks in 15 games this season.