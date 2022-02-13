Gameday inactives for Bengals in Super Bowl 56

The Cincinnati Bengals are mostly healthy heading into Super Bowl 56, and most of their gameday inactives will probably be healthy scratches.

The most notable injured player is tight end C.J. Uzomah. He sprained his MCL in the AFC title game but worked his way back to show progress during game week. Uzomah sat out Wednesday’s practice, then got in limited work on Thursday, and closed with a full participation on Friday. He’s listed as questionable, but every expectation is he will play tonight.

Bengals injury report and potential inactives for Super Bowl LVI vs. Rams

The only other name that was limited this week was guard Jackson Carman with a back injury. He was limited on Wednesday but then a full participant on Thursday and Friday. The team had three other injured players who were listed as full all three days: WR Stanley Morgan (hamstring), DE Cameron Sample (groin), and DT Josh Tupou (knee).

Two weeks ago in the AFC title game, the Bengals inactives were DE Cam Sample, DT Josh Tupou, CB Vernon Hargreaves, WR Stanley Morgan, WR Trenton Irwin, HB Trayveon Williams, and OL Fred Johnson. We can expect a similar list for Super Bowl Sunday.