Gameday inactives for Rams in Super Bowl 56

The Los Angeles Rams have nobody listed on their final injury, but they did make some key roster moves that will impact who they have available for Super Bowl 56 on Sunday. No team is completely healthy by the end of the season, but the team has to be mostly happy with where things stand.

The team placed TE Tyler Higbee and OT Joe Noteboom on injured reserve ahead of the game, so they will not be available and will not show up on the inactives report. Other than that, it will be entirely healthy scratches on the inactives report later today. The team activated RB Darrell Henderson and DT Sebastian Joseph-Day ahead of the game and both are expected to be inactive.

Rams injury report and potential inactives for Super Bowl LVI vs. Bengals

RB Cam Akers (shoulder) and WR Van Jefferson (knee) both showed up as limited participants on Wednesday’s injury report. Both were upgraded to full participation on Thursday and Friday before coming off the final report.

The rest of the list of full participants from this past week with the injury include CB Grant Haley (quadricep), CB Jalen Ramsey (shoulder), S Taylor Rapp (concussion), LB Christian Rozeboom (elbow), and OT Andrew Whitworth (quadricep).

Two weeks ago, the Rams inactives included QB Bryce Perkins, S Taylor Rapp, OLB Chris Garrett, OLB Terrell Lewis, OL Joe Noteboom, OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr., and TE Brycen Hopkins. Of that group, Noteboom and Rapp were injury inactives while the others were healthy scratches.