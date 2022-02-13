How the public is betting the coin toss for Super Bowl 56

Super Bowl LVI has betting options for just about everything on DraftKings Sportsbook, and the coin toss is always a popular wager. There isn’t a feeling quite like being in the black prior to kickoff, and we’ve got a look at what bettors are thinking when it comes to the coin toss outcome.

The coin flip betting options include heads vs. tails with -105 odds on each side in addition to which team will win the coin toss with the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals with -105 odds as well.

The majority of bettors are on tails with 57.7% of wagers and 57.5% of the money. The public thinks the Bengals will win the coin toss with 55.9% of bets and 53.7% of the handle.

For what it’s worth, I just flipped a coin while writing this article and it landed heads. Make of that what you will as you dive into your last-minute coin toss research.

Coin Toss Betting Splits Coin toss outcome % Handle % Bets Coin toss outcome % Handle % Bets Heads 42.5% 42.3% Tails 57.5% 57.7% Coin Toss Winner % Handle % Bets CIN Bengals 53.7% 55.9% LA Rams 46.3% 44.1% Will CIN Bengals Win the Coin Toss and Win the Game % Handle % Bets Yes 94.0% 93.1% No 6.0% 6.9% Will LA Rams Win the Coin Toss and Win the Game % Handle % Bets Yes 94.0% 86.5% No 6.0% 13.5%

