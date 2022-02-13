How the public is betting color of the post-game Gatorade shower for Super Bowl 56

The color of liquid dumped on the winning head coach of the Super Bowl always makes for an entertaining wager in the game’s final seconds. Leading up to the day of the game, we have an idea of where bettors are placing their money with their Gatorade color predictions.

Clear/water is the favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook at +250 odds followed by orange (+300), yellow/green (+350), blue (+400), none (+600), red/pink (+1200) and purple (+1400).

The majority of bets and money is headed toward orange with 29.1% of bets and 29.5% of the handle, followed by yellow/green right behind. Despite being the betting favorite, clear/water is getting just 5.7% of the handle and 5.1% of bets from the public. Orange and Blue have been the most popular colors in recent years.

The best Gatorade flavor is green apple but I haven’t seen it in stores recently so if it still exists, I for one hope it’s not wasted on any head coach Sunday night.

Gatorade color betting splits Gatorade Color % Handle % Bets Gatorade Color % Handle % Bets Orange 29.5% 29.1% Yellow/Green 20.5% 18.6% Blue 18.2% 18.0% Purple 12.6% 12.6% Red/Pink 11.6% 13.9% Clear/Water 5.7% 5.1% None 1.9% 2.6%

